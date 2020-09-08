Coventry cycleway approved with hopes of more bike journeys Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Coventry City Council image caption An image showing how the cycle route should look has been released

A 1.7-mile cycleway into the centre of Coventry, described as the first of its kind in the city, has been approved.

The two-way route to Hill Street from Norman Place Road, Coundon, will serve about 4,500 homes.

It is expected to be finished in autumn 2021, with work starting by Christmas.

The route would serve six schools and get full separation from traffic, with priority over side roads, in a first for Coventry, bicycle mayor Adam Tranter said.

He stated: "So often in the past, cycle routes have been stop-start and limited in quality and scope.

"I've had independent experts look at this scheme who say it is likely to be one of the best in the country."

The council was still in discussions with Westhill Road residents over the loss of off-street parking, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Their concerns featured in a 156-name petition calling for the plans to be stopped, although a 398-name petition was in favour.

image copyright Adam Tranter image caption The city’s bicycle mayor, Adam Tranter, believes the cycleway will be “one of the best in the country”

A recent West Midlands Combined Authority survey suggested a 40% increase in cycling to work and walking to shops in Coventry during lockdown, with 17% expecting to cycle more.

Council cabinet member for city services Pat Hetherton, who approved the scheme, said: "Whilst we are looking at air quality issues, since the pandemic hit us this is very much about people."

The council said it had "secured funding in principle" from the combined authority "for a similar quality route" going out along the Binley Road to the hospital and it had "a number of other improvements happening".

The project will be funded through a £24.5m government grant to reduce nitrogen dioxide via a set of measures in Coventry.

Mr Tranter is the UK's first city bicycle mayor, an independent position attached to Amsterdam-based BYCS

image copyright Coventry City Council image caption The cycleway route has been revealed