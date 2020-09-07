Image copyright Google Image caption Butler's Leap said a member of staff had tested positive for Covid-19

Three venues in Rugby have announced closures for deep cleaning, after positive coronavirus tests.

The Lawrence Sheriff pub shut twice within a week, following two separate positive tests, but was open again on Monday.

Kaspa's Desserts in the town said last week it had temporarily closed over a customer's visit on 31 August.

The Butler's Leap pub has said a staff member tested positive and it would close for a "full deep clean".

The Lawrence Sheriff on High Street said it was closed within minutes of being told at about 16:00 BST on Sunday that a customer on Friday had tested positive.

It had also shut on 2 September, after being informed about a guest, but again reopened the following morning.

General manager Arron Grayston said: "We jumped straight on the case... and we'll continue to adhere to strict guidelines.

"We got unlucky twice in a week."

Kaspa's Desserts in Chapel Street said it had temporarily closed for a deep clean and to ensure all staff had precautionary tests.

The firm said on Facebook it was "actively contacting all customers who were on the premises" during the customer's visit.

On Friday, Butler's Leap on Clifton Road said "members were tested after experiencing mild symptoms of coronavirus".

It added those who had been in contact with them were also being tested.

The pub said it would close "in the interest of staff and guest safety" and had informed the local authority.

