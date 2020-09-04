Image caption The St Michael's and Lower Stoke areas of Coventry have seen a rise in cases, the council says

Visits to 17 Coventry care homes are being restricted after a spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

People in two areas are being urged to help avoid a local lockdown.

The council says there has been a rise in both the St Michael's and Lower Stoke areas in the "last few weeks", but has not disclosed localised figures.

As a result, the wards' 17 care homes will only allow residents to be visited outside or through open windows.

Official figures show the number of citywide cases in the week to 30 August as 64 - up from 44 in the seven days to 23 August.

Additional testing sites are available in Coventry, with a walk-in centre in Foleshill and a drive-through testing site at Moat Street car park.

There is also a regional testing hub at the Ricoh Arena.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, public health officials say a rise in Covid-19 cases in St Michael's and Lower Stoke is "small but steady".

Those affected are "predominantly people of working age who do not need hospital treatment", said Liz Gaulton, Coventry's public health director.

She added: "Although these people should be self-isolating, the virus remains in the community, which is why we are issuing this advice to try and protect those living in care homes."

Councillor Mal Mutton, cabinet member for adult services, said the change would help to "keep our most vulnerable safe", adding: "We want people to be able to visit their loved ones, but we have to act in the best interests of everyone concerned."

