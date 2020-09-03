Image copyright Google Image caption Gun-making instructions were found on his phone, and knives and a home-made gun stock seized from his bedroom, the court heard

A teenager accused of preparing for acts of terrorism told police he was "a nine to 10" on a scale that branded 10 "full-on Nazi Hitler", a court heard.

The 17-year-old allegedly advised members of the so-called Feuerkrieg Division (FKD) on how to convert a blank-firing gun into a live weapon.

But the boy said online chats with the neo-Nazis were just "fantasy", Birmingham Crown Court heard.

The youth, from Warwickshire, denies preparation of terrorist acts.

Jurors heard he was interviewed by police about two weeks after his home was raided and gun-making instructions were found on his phone. Knives and a home-made gun stock were also seized from his bedroom.

The teenager admitted talking to neo-Nazis about their extreme dislike for some racial groups, as well as discussing how to use blank-firing guns to build functional weapons.

'Just doodles'

Prosecutor Matthew Brook said the teenager, from Rugby, who cannot be named because of his age, claimed it had all been "a fantasy and he had not done anything in the real world."

"When asked to put himself on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being, in the police's words, 'full-on Nazi Hitler' - when asked to put himself on that scale - he said he was a nine to 10," Mr Brook added.

Other items found on his home included two knives, a rubber "practice" knife, a face-mask featuring an image of a skull, and an aluminium pipe.

Home-made gun designs and a "DIY shotgun shell" also found in a notebook, were described by the boy as just "doodles".

Closing his opening speech, Mr Brook said the defendant was associating himself with extreme right-wing groups "who saw acts of terrorism, such as so-called lone wolf shootings, as good" and shared their ideology.

"He gave practical advice about guns, to people he believed had the same extreme right-wing ideology as him. Why? Because he wanted people to act - to arm themselves with guns and to use them."

The trial continues.

