'White supremacist' teen 'searched for guns'

Image copyright Google Image caption The trial was aborted in March because of lockdown, Judge Paul Farrer QC informed the jurors

A teenager who followed "the twisted ideology of Nazis and white supremacy" searched the internet for firearms and ammunition, a court has heard.

The "radicalised" youth "believed an ideology which praises terrorists who carry out mass shootings", his retrial at Birmingham Crown Court heard.

The trial of the 17-year-old from Warwickshire, who cannot be named, was aborted in March because of lockdown.

He denies preparation of terrorist acts between April and September 2019.

Prosecutor Matthew Brook said: "In this case, the evidence will prove that the defendant became radicalised so he fully believed in extreme right-wing ideology. That is the twisted ideology of Nazis and white supremacy.

"He came to believe an ideology which thinks a race war is coming - an ideology which believes its followers should bring about a race war, should accelerate its start, so that the white race can become supreme."

'Saints'

Footage of the mass shooting in New Zealand last year in which 51 people died when gunman Brenton Tarrant targeted two Christchurch mosques was found on the teenager's phone, he said.

Tarrant broadcast the massacre at the time and the teenager believed perpetrators of such crimes were "saints", Mr Brook added.

The court was read extracts from internet exchanges between the boy and others in extreme right-wing chat groups.

He said he was an administrator for a group named League of Nationalists, which was "probably not going anywhere", but that he wanted a "local unit".

Jurors heard an exchange that read: "I'm working on the propaganda and the weapons. I need men."

The teenager researched how to convert a blank-firing gun into a live weapon, and offered advice to chat group members, Mr Brook said.

"The evidence will show that he searched for information about where to buy a blank-firing gun - which he discussed converting to a real live-firing gun with others," he added.

The trial, which is expected to last six weeks, continues.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk