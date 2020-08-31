Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The men were treated in hospital and later discharged

Two ambulance workers have been treated in hospital after being attacked.

The crew were called to reports of a man being unconscious after falling in High Street, Coleshill, on Sunday.

"Whilst there, the man hit out at the crew and tried to break one of the windows of the ambulance," West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

One worker suffered a dislocated thumb and the other chest and arm injuries. They were "likely to be off work for some time," the service added.

Paramedic Simon Wong confirmed on Twitter that it was he and a colleague who were injured in the attack which happened at about 18:10 BST.

"Nobody goes to work to be verbally or physically abused," he said. "Unfortunately it's a rising occurrence of emergency workers being subjected to just that."

The ambulance service said a man had been arrested. West Midlands Police said the incident was being investigated by the Warwickshire force.

The crew activated CCTV which were installed in ambulances several years ago to tackle the rising number of attacks on workers. They were also wearing body cameras as part of a trial.

