Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police said officers were called to the Coventry Hill Hotel on Saturday

A man has been charged with assault amid far-right protests against the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.

West Midlands Police said they were called to Coventry Hill Hotel in Rye Hill at about 12:50 BST on Saturday following reports of disorder.

James White, 30, of St Michaels Crescent, Southam, has been charged with common assault.

He has been bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 22 October.

A 23-year-old man also arrested has been released without charge.

