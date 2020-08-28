Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police have released an image of a man they want to trace

A man police believe was a getaway driver is being sought, after a brick attack left a doorman seriously hurt.

A car pulled up outside The Oak Inn in Coventry, a man got out and hurled the brick and the 28-year-old pub doorman was hit on the head, police have said.

It is believed to have stemmed from an earlier dispute where three men were refused admission to the premises.

The man police want to trace is suspected of driving the attacker away in a grey Seat Leon on Sunday morning.

The pub doorman was described as critically ill in hospital on Sunday, but the West Midlands force said on Friday he was expected to make a full recovery.

The attack happened at the venue on Gosford Street at about 00:45 BST on Sunday.

As police released an image of the man they want to trace, PC James Rees, from force CID at Coventry, said: "This was a nasty attack and enquiries to trace those involved are ongoing.

"We want to trace this man who we believe was the getaway driver."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk