Image copyright Google Image caption Balvinder Gahir was found with head injuries at a property in Valley Road, Lillington, on Monday

A woman's son and ex-husband have appeared in court charged with her murder.

Balvinder Gahir, 54, was found with serious head injuries at a home on Valley Road in Lillington, Leamington Spa, shortly after 02:30 BST on Monday.

Jasbinder Gahir, 57, and Rohan Gahir, 23, both of Church View in Maidenhead, were remanded in custody at Coventry Magistrates' Court.

They will appear before Warwick Crown Court on Monday.

A 15-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on police bail.

