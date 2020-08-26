Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found with head injuries in Valley Road, Lillington, at 02:38 BST on Monday

Two men have been charged with murdering a woman in Leamington Spa.

The 54-year-old was found with serious head injuries at a property on Valley Road in the Lillington area shortly after 02:30 BST on Monday.

Jasbinder Gahir, 57, and Rohan Gahir, 23, both from Maidenhead, will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A 15-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, were released on police bail.

