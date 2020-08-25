Image copyright National Express Image caption National Express Coventry has taken over the operation of the 585, 585A and 585B bus services previously run by Travel De Courcey

National Express is set to take over more bus services after their previous operator went into administration.

The company will run services between Coventry and Rugby, previously run by Travel De Courcey.

Family-run firm Travel de Courcey announced yesterday it was going into administration blaming a "collapse" in passenger numbers due to the pandemic.

National Express said it was pleased to have been able to step in at short notice.

Image copyright Travel de Courcey Image caption Travel de Courcey is thought to be the Midlands largest privately owned bus and coach company.

Chris Gibbens, commercial director at National Express, said: "We've worked closely with Warwickshire County Council to mobilise these services at short notice and look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers onboard with us for great value bus travel."

It said the existing timetables and stops for the 585, 585A and 585B, will continue except for at Coventry rail station, which will no longer be served.

Meanwhile Warwickshire firm Johnsons Coaches said it was looking to cut 78 jobs due to a fall in passenger numbers.

But it has assured passengers it is still "open for business", with its first coach holiday due to take place on 7 September and over 20 holidays planned for the next few months.

"Booking figures for 2021 are looking fantastic and we are looking forward to thriving in 2021," it said.

