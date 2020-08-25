Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Valley Road, Lillington, at 02:38 BST on Monday

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who died following a disturbance in Leamington Spa.

The 54-year-old was found with serious head injuries at a property on Valley Road in the Lillington area shortly after 02:30 BST on Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Warwickshire Police said.

The latest suspects, men aged 23 and 57 and both from Maidenhead, are in police custody.

It follows two arrests on suspicion of murder on Monday. The suspects - a 15-year-old girl and a man, 28 - also remain in custody, the force says.

Ch Insp Caroline Corfield said: "The investigation into this tragic incident is in its very early stages.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident to make contact as they may have information that can help with our inquiries."

