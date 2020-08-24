Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Valley Road, Lillington, at 02:38 BST on Monday

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in following a disturbance in Leamington Spa.

The victim, 54, was found with serious head injuries at a property on Valley Road in the Lillington area shortly after 02:30 BST on Monday.

Warwickshire Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old girl and a man, 28, are being questioned on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Ch Insp Caroline Corfield said officers were still working to establish the circumstances around the woman's death and that there would be a large police presence.

She appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact police.

Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk