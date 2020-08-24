Image copyright Travel de Courcey Image caption The company employs about 180 staff

Bus firm Travel de Courcey has gone into administration, with it blaming a "collapse" in passenger numbers due to the pandemic.

Based in Coventry, it is thought to be the largest privately owned bus and coach company in the Midlands.

It said passengers had not returned in sufficient numbers after a "sudden" fall at the start of lockdown.

The family-run firm employs about 180 staff, operating services to hospitals, schools, the Ricoh Arena and the NEC.

Set up 48 years ago, the company said it understood cautiousness around public transport, but that it had been running empty services and "had no alternative".

The company said it was also the first in the UK to operate fast-charging electric buses.

Adrian de Courcey, chief executive and the son of the company's founder, described it as a "deeply sad day".

"Travel de Courcey, like every company in our industry sector, has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis," he said.

"We have assessed all aspects of our business going forward and it is clear that, due to the reduction in our services and vastly reduced passenger numbers, we have had no alternative but enter into the administration process.

"This move is very much a last resort brought on by global circumstances beyond our control.

"We saw a huge and sudden collapse of business at the start of the lockdown and it has not improved sufficiently for us to be a going concern."

Insolvency firm Poppleton and Appleby has been appointed as the administrator.

