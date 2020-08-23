Image copyright Google Image caption A pub doorman was seriously injured when a brick was thrown outside the Oak Inn

A pub doorman is "fighting for his life" in hospital after being attacked with a brick while he worked.

Police said a car pulled up outside The Oak Inn in Coventry at about 00:45 BST and a man got out to hurl the object.

The doorman, 28, was struck in the head and had to have emergency surgery for a serious injury, according to the West Midlands force.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage of the Gosford Street premises.

They said the car involved was a grey Seat Leon with the number plates removed, and footage showed it arriving at the pub and leaving.

"There will be people in Coventry who know who is responsible for this," said Det Sgt Aman Hundal.

"People who were on a night out last night and have access to a grey Seat Leon.

"The victim is fighting for his life in hospital and I would urge those people to do the right thing and contact me."

