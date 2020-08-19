Image copyright Isobel Corrie Image caption Isobel Corrie administered CPR to keep Mr Birch alive

A nursing graduate who saved a man's life during a flight from Thailand has been nominated for Nurse of the Year.

Isobel Corrie from near Stratford-Upon-Avon, was due to start her first job at a Warwick hospital last summer when she helped James Birch, who had a cardiac arrest mid-air.

Ms Corrie, 21, responded to a call over the tannoy asking for anyone with medical experience to come forward.

She kept Mr Birch alive by performing CPR and using the defibrillator.

"I went over and could see he was having a cardiac arrest - he was blue... and completely limp in his seat."

Ms Corrie said she had not performed CPR on a person outside of her training before.

"The flight attendant team are all trained, but I had to take lead of the situation because it wasn't going to be effective enough to save James' life.

Image copyright Isobel Corrie Image caption Isobel Corrie was on a flight back from Thailand when Mr Birch needed treating

"I did CPR for 45 minutes, and five rounds on the defibrillator."

Mr Birch, who is in his 60s, nominated her for the Patient's Choice category of the Royal College of Nursing Awards.

The 21-year-old, who now works at the gastrointestinal surgery department at Warwick Hospital, has been selected as one of six nominees - making her the youngest in the awards' history.

Mr Birch said: "This brave young lady saved my life when it would have been easier to sit quietly and do nothing.

"I am in no doubt whatsoever that had she not stepped forward I would not be here to recount the story today."

Image copyright James Birch Image caption James Birch and his partner

Ms Corrie managed to get back in touch with Mr Birch after the incident through a tweet she posted, as she was worried about what had happened to him.

She said: "I was absolutely gobsmacked when I found out I was nominated.

"There are so many amazing people and nurses that have worked really hard and done amazing stuff.

