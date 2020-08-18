Teaching assistant jailed for grooming boy, 15

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kellie Smith covered her face as she arrived at Warwick Crown Court

A teaching assistant who groomed a 15-year-old has been jailed for sexual activity with a child.

Kellie Smith, 28, "bought sweets" for the boy before taking him to a hotel room, Warwick Crown Court heard.

The 28-year-old also gave the boy vodka, cans of Stella Artois lager and smoked cannabis with him in her car.

On Tuesday, Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child and was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Smith, who had been a teaching assistant since March 2016, took her victim to the hotel last March, the court heard.

The pair arrived in the early hours of the morning and had sex twice, prosecutors said.

Smith did not turn up for work, having left the hotel about six hours after checking in.

Prosecutor Rebecca Wade said the boy "felt happy" and was "flattered".

Recorder Martin Butterworth, sentencing, told Smith the fact her victim consented "makes no difference at all".

"It is clear he caught your eye and there was grooming behaviour from you towards him," he said.

"You were taking advantage of a vulnerable child to satisfy your own sexual needs.

"Over many hours, in fact, you groomed him with a trip in the car, you provided him with alcohol and you were treating him as if he was a potential partner.

"Whatever his attitude was towards you, it could not be trusted because he was a child."

Smith, of Nuneaton, tested positive for cocaine and also admitted possession of the substance at an earlier court hearing.

