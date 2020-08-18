Image copyright Helen Manton Image caption Eleanor's picture has appeared in a catalogue for JoJo Maman Bébé and on their website

A two-year-old girl with Down's syndrome who has thrived while under lockdown has been chosen to model for children's wear brand JoJo Maman Bébé.

Eleanor Manton, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, has been shielding with her mother Helen and father Craig since the beginning of the pandemic.

In May, a video of Eleanor walking unaided for the first time received thousands of likes on Facebook.

Pictures of the toddler have appeared in the autumn/winter 2020 catalogue.

Mrs Manton said Eleanor had "really progressed" during lockdown. Her husband was furloughed and she said that helped.

"That's the reason why Eleanor is progressing so much, she has interaction with us both all the time," she said.

Image copyright Helen Manton Image caption Helen with her daughter Eleanor

Mrs Manton said she was "screaming and jumping for joy" when the retailer approached her about the modelling opportunity.

"Hopefully more companies are going to be more inclusive," Mrs Manton said.

Due to the lockdown restrictions, JoJo Maman Bébé had to cancel photo shoots and instead posted out clothing and shoes for Eleanor to model.

Mrs Manton said she spent a couple of days taking pictures of her daughter for the company.

Image copyright Helen Manton Image caption Eleanor recognises herself in the catalogue

"If children like Eleanor are seen in the fashion industry, it's going to keep raising awareness... and when people see children like Eleanor it's not a shock to them," she said.

Mrs Manton said Eleanor recognises herself in the photos and says "that's me".

"I just want to raise awareness, that she is just like any other little girl and that having a child with Down's syndrome is a positive thing, not a negative," she added.

