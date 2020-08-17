Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Elaina Rose Aziz had an "infectious giggle", her family said

A family has paid tribute to a "beautiful baby girl" whose death, at the centre of a police probe, has left them "absolutely heartbroken".

In a statement, the family of one-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz said she was "our little miracle, perfect in every way".

Police said they were called to Top Knot Close, Nuneaton, on 6 August, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a child, said to be in cardiac arrest.

Elaina died in hospital.

Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect are on police bail.

A post-mortem examination has been "unable to ascertain" a cause of death, according to the Warwickshire force.

Police say they are awaiting further results and their inquiries are continuing.

The family statement said: "[Elaina] was enormously loved and adored by us all; she was our daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter and niece.

"Elaina only ever knew happiness and our love and devotion."

