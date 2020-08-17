Family's tribute to one-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz
A family has paid tribute to a "beautiful baby girl" whose death, at the centre of a police probe, has left them "absolutely heartbroken".
In a statement, the family of one-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz said she was "our little miracle, perfect in every way".
Police said they were called to Top Knot Close, Nuneaton, on 6 August, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a child, said to be in cardiac arrest.
Elaina died in hospital.
Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect are on police bail.
A post-mortem examination has been "unable to ascertain" a cause of death, according to the Warwickshire force.
Police say they are awaiting further results and their inquiries are continuing.
The family statement said: "[Elaina] was enormously loved and adored by us all; she was our daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter and niece.
"Elaina only ever knew happiness and our love and devotion."
