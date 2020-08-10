Image caption A post-mortem test is due to be carried out this week after the one-year-old's death at Top Knot Close in Nuneaton

Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect over the death of a one-year-old girl have been released on police bail.

Warwickshire Police said officers were called to Top Knot Close in Nuneaton at about 21:30 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a child, said to be in cardiac arrest.

She was taken to hospital where she later died, and her death is being treated as unexplained, the force said.

A post-mortem test is due this week.

A 25-year-old woman and 34-year-old man, from Nuneaton, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and possession with intent to supply drugs.

They have both been bailed until September while inquiries continue.

