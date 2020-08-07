Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emergency services were called to Top Knot Close, Nuneaton, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday

Two people have been arrested over the death of a one-year-old girl.

Warwickshire Police said it was called to Top Knot Close in Nuneaton at about 21:30 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a child, said to be in cardiac arrest.

The child was taken to hospital where she later died, and her death is being treated as unexplained, the force said.

A 25-year-old woman and 34-year-old man, from Nuneaton, have been arrested in connection with the child's death.

They remain in police custody, the force said.

Det Insp Gareth Unett said: "We've launched a thorough investigation, which is very much in its early stages.

"We're keen to understand exactly what happened and would like to hear from anyone who has information."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk