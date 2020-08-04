A man has been charged with murder after a child died following a 2018 house fire.

The blaze on Wentworth Road, Rugby, began in the early hours of 15 November, with the boy, five, dying from his injuries four months later.

Three children and a woman were also hurt.

Aaron Medcraft, 23, is due to appear before magistrates on 26 August and is also charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He additionally faces a single count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk