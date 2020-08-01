Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found near to the junction with Railway Terrace [generic junction image above]

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with stab wounds.

The 18-year-old man was found stabbed in the chest in Church Street, Rugby, after police responded to a report of violent disorder on Friday afternoon.

The man was in a stable condition in hospital on Saturday.

The arrested males are aged 15, 18 and 20 and an 18-year-old man was held on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Warwickshire Police said it was "a terrifying incident in broad daylight" that had left a man with a serious injury and "must have been very frightening for anyone in the vicinity at the time" who saw what happened.

Officers responded to a report of violent disorder outside shops in Church Street at about 16:40 BST.

A short time later, the injured man was discovered near to the junction with Railway Terrace.

Three men involved in the disorder were reported to have left the scene in a blue Vauxhall Corsa, police said.

A black Vauxhall Astra was also seen to leave the scene at the time of the incident.

The victim was expected to make a full recovery, the force said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk