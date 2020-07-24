Image copyright Getty Images Image caption PC Sunil Narr was dismissed without notice after a nine-day hearing

A police officer has been dismissed without notice for using excessive force as he arrested suspects.

PC Sunil Narr was told his actions in Coventry amounted to gross misconduct, despite being cleared of assault at a trial last year.

The West Midlands Police officer was referred over a number of incidents where he punched suspects and struck them with a baton.

The force said his actions had been "completely unacceptable".

Mr Narr was first charged with assault after he kicked and punched a suspect during a domestic incident, at Bell Green in April 2017. He was later found to have no case to answer.

In August that year, concerns were raised again after he struck Joshua Ward over the head with a baton after a high-speed pursuit through the Hillfields area, causing him to sustain a head wound.

He was found not guilty of assault at trial in June 2019 after he was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A nine-day hearing by the force, which concluded on Thursday, found however there were grounds for dismissal.

"While the criminal cases against him did not result in convictions, the burden of proof at a misconduct hearing is lower, and officers are bound by strict rules on the use of force, which PC Narr clearly breached," Det Ch Supt Chris Todd said.

"At a time when police use of force is under scrutiny nationally and internationally, it is more important than ever that our communities have confidence in our professionalism."

Another officer was cleared of allegations of gross misconduct after turning off his body camera during the Bell Green arrest.

