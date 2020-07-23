Image copyright Lotus Engineering Image caption Lotus Cars says while 130 jobs will initially move to the site, it also offered "expansion potential"

Car manufacturer Lotus has announced plans to set up a new technology centre to help develop the next generation of sports cars.

Located on the University of Warwick's Wellesbourne Campus, it will include offices, workshops and laboratories.

Initially bringing in 130 engineers, the company said it created "capacity for many new jobs".

They are expected to complement the 500-strong engineering team at its base in Hethel, Norfolk.

Lotus said the facility, which will also be home to its engineering consultancy, represents a new partnership between Lotus and WMG (formerly Warwick Manufacturing Group).

Phil Popham, CEO of Lotus Cars, said the Wellesbourne campus offered "plenty of expansion potential", and would be "the perfect home".

It is expected to help develop new technologies, including electric vehicles.

"Having research partners at the university and WMG will bring significant benefits, as will the Midlands location, which is both very accessible and home to a rich pool of automotive talent," Mr Popham said.

The university already hosts the National Automotive Innovation Centre, a partnership with Jaguar Land Rover, and is a lead partner in the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, which is likewise being built in Coventry.

It is also leading research in the development of driverless vehicles.

The University of Warwick said it hoped the partnership with Lotus would grow further and "bring prosperity and new opportunities".

Nadhim Zahawi, MP for nearby Stratford-on-Avon and a minister for Business and Industry, said the Lotus centre would help "support a strong economic recovery across the region and drive forward the low carbon, electric technologies of the future".

