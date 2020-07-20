Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Briya Kaur Gill died after suffering serious head injuries

The family of a three-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to their "beautiful angel".

Briya Kaur Gill suffered serious head injuries when she was hit by a Skoda Citigo in Brunswick Street, Leamington Spa, on Friday. She died on Saturday.

A woman, 32, from the town, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, has been released under investigation.

"Our beautiful girl has become the most beautiful angel," Briya's family said.

A tribute, released through Warwickshire Police, said the three-year-old "touched the hearts of every person she met".

"Our world has lost its colour and our lives will never be the same.

"Thank you to all of the staff at Birmingham City Children's Hospital, the care and overwhelming support they provide is not repayable and we cannot express our gratitude to them."

Police have appealed to the driver of a silver or blue Mazda that was behind the Skoda at the time of the crash to come forward, and urged any witnesses to contact them.

