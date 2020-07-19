Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to hear from any witnesses to the crash which happened in Brunswick Street

A three-year-old girl has died in hospital after being hit by a car.

The girl suffered serious head injuries when she was hit by a Skoda Citigo in Brunswick Street, Leamington Spa, on Friday evening. She died on Saturday.

A woman, 32, from the town, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police appealed to the driver of a silver or blue Mazda and urged any witnesses to the crash at about 17:45 BST to contact them.

Supt Emma Bastone said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the little girl following this terrible incident.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the child or the car in the moments leading up to the collision."

