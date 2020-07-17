Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pavandeep Daudher was found seriously injured at a BP garage in Coventry

Two men have denied murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death at a petrol station.

Pavandeep Daudher, 19, was stabbed in his thigh in Lockhurst Lane, Coventry, and died on 31 March.

Ethan Lilley, 23, and 33-year-old Jason Cornwall, both from the city, also denied a second charge of robbery when they appeared at Warwick Crown Court.

A third man, 19-year-old Riley Kavanagh, faces the same charges but has not yet entered a plea.

Mr Lilley, of Queen Isabels Avenue, Cheylesmore, is due to stand trial on 28 September alongside Mr Cornwall, of Arundel Road.

Mr Kavanagh, of Drake Street, Foleshill, is next due to appear in court on 24 August where he will have an opportunity to enter his plea.

