Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Aftab Khan denied terrorism offences during an appearance at Birmingham Crown Court

An engineer has denied using WhatsApp to send videos glorifying terror groups.

Aftab Khan, 52, is charged with five counts of disseminating terrorism material and possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing acts of terrorism.

Mr Khan, of Dorset Road, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to sending the videos between 2014 and 2019 during an appearance at Birmingham Crown Court.

He will next appear on 29 September.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk