Pavandeep Daudher was found seriously injured at a BP garage in Coventry

A third man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed on a garage forecourt.

Pavandeep Daudher was stabbed in Lockhurst Lane, Coventry and died on 31 March.

A post-mortem examination found he had died from a stab wound to his left thigh.

Riley Kavanagh, 19, of Drake Street, Foleshill is charged with murder and robbery and is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court later.

Ethan Lilley, 23, of Queen Isabels Avenue, Cheylesmore, was charged with murder in April. He was remanded in custody to stand trial in September.

Jason Cornwall, 33, of Arundel Road, was also charged with murder and robbery in June.

Two further suspects, aged 29 and 17, remain on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Det Insp Stuart Mobberley said West Midlands Police continued to appeal for information and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

