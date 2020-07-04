Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Sunnyside Court on Thursday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a body was found at a house.

Warwickshire Police was called to Sunnyside Court in Nuneaton, shortly after 14:00 BST on Thursday, where a man in his 50s was found dead.

A 46-year-old man from Nuneaton has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has been released on bail, the force said.

Det Insp Ollie Deakin said inquiries were in their early stages.

He added officers were awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination and asked anyone with information to contact the force.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk