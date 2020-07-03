Image copyright Family photo Image caption Stephen Bridgman died in 2016 after surgery to remove a benign brain tumour

A surgical technique to remove a benign brain tumour contributed to a man's death, an inquest has found.

Stephen Bridgman, 62, was operated on by Hussien El-Maghraby at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire in 2016.

An inquest heard the tumour was removed whole, snapping vessels and leading to further surgeries to stem the bleeding.

Recording a narrative verdict, Coventry coroner Richard Brittain said Mr Bridgman was then exposed to infection.

Mr Bridgman, from Redditch in Worcestershire, died from meningitis, contracted while in intensive care while he was recovering from two procedures to deal with the bleeding caused by Mr El-Maghraby's surgical technique.

The coroner said Mr El-Maghraby had been referred to the General Medical Council by the hospital trust over the death.

Image copyright Other Image caption Hussien El-Maghraby has since been referred to the General Medical Council

Concerns were first raised about Mr Bridgman's treatment after an investigation by BBC Inside Out West Midlands, however the coroner found there was no evidence to suggest the surgeon's actions amounted to negligence.

Expert witnesses Robert Macfarlane and Helen Fernandes disagreed over whether removing the tumour whole was acceptable.

It was found that the method did not identify blood vessels, which were torn away upon removal of the tumour and caused the deep bleed on Mr Bridgman's brain.

Mr Macfarlane, who had first seen footage of the surgery when approached by the BBC in 2018, was initially so concerned by it he asked if it had been performed abroad.

During evidence, he criticised Mr El-Maghraby for "favouring haste over standards", however Ms Fernandes argued the surgery was normal and appropriate.

Mr Brittain concluded that further procedures to deal with the bleeding "ultimately put Mr Bridgman at risk of the infection from which he subsequently died".

