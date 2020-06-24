Image copyright Family handout Image caption Darren Cumberbatch died in hospital from multiple organ failure in July 2017

Dozens of people have taken part in a protest to highlight the death of a man after being tasered by police.

Darren Cumberbatch, 32, was restrained by officers at a hostel in Nuneaton in July 2017.

His inquest heard the use of Tasers and batons contributed to his death nine days later.

Mr Cumberbatch's case has been cited by Black Lives Matter protesters recently and about 30 people took a knee outside Coventry Magistrates' Court.

Stand up to Racism Coventry together with the Justice4Daz Darren Cumberbatch family campaign held the socially distanced protest at 18:00 BST.

Nathaniel Prescod, of Black Conscious Coventry, said it was "important that we all unite against police brutality".

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently ongoing into Mr Cumberbatch's death.

Image caption About 30 people took a knee in a socially distanced protest on Wednesday evening

An inquest a year ago recorded a narrative verdict and the jury found that his death, from multiple organ failure, was also drug related.

However it heard he was punched 15 times, struck with batons and sprayed with an incapacity substance when he resisted arrest.

Assistant coroner for Warwickshire Delroy Henry said at the time the level of restraint used by Warwickshire Police was "excessive" and "probably avoidable".

Mr Henry said Mr Cumberbatch had symptoms of acute behavioural disturbance and more could have been done to de-escalate the situation.

Image caption An IOPC investigation into Mr Cumberbatch's death was launched following his inquest and is yet to report its findings

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk