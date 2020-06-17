Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Moorhouse's family said last month they were heartbroken by his death

A ninth person has been arrested over the death of a man in Warwickshire.

Carl Moorhouse, 34, from Coventry, was stabbed during a disturbance on Lower Leam Street in Leamington Spa on 28 May. He later died in hospital.

Warwickshire Police said a 24-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

Eight others - seven men and one woman - previously arrested in connection with his death remain on police bail, the force added.

Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the disturbance

