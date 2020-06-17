Ninth arrest after Carl Moorhouse stabbed in Leamington Spa street
A ninth person has been arrested over the death of a man in Warwickshire.
Carl Moorhouse, 34, from Coventry, was stabbed during a disturbance on Lower Leam Street in Leamington Spa on 28 May. He later died in hospital.
Warwickshire Police said a 24-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.
Eight others - seven men and one woman - previously arrested in connection with his death remain on police bail, the force added.
