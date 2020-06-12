Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coventry promotion: Video shows men 'chased by group of fans'

Two men have been arrested over disorder among hundreds of fans celebrating Coventry City FC's promotion.

The men, aged 29 and 33, handed themselves in and will be questioned, West Midlands Police said.

Two men were chased by a group of fans who hurled bottles on Tuesday.

Earlier, the force said it was keeping "an open mind" on whether the attack was racially-motivated but has now confirmed a "racist comment" was made.

"As part of our investigations we have now received footage where someone is heard to say a racist comment," Ch Supt Mike O'Hara said.

"This comment is being taken very seriously and forms part of our investigation.

"We continue to gather footage and information to identify all those involved in the disorder and establish exactly what happened and why and would urge anyone with information to get in touch."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police said they want to speak to the man pictured here

A silver baton seen in footage shared on social media has been recovered along with a knife found in a nearby bin.

Several hundred people gathered in Broadgate in Coventry city centre at about 17:00 BST.

Coventry City FC said it was aware of the videos and would "liaise directly" with police.

The club said it was "clear and long-standing in our anti-racism and discrimination stance", and had supported Kick It Out - the campaign against racism in football - and the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk