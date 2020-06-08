Image caption Sertec Group currently employs 1,300 people at its sites

More than 400 jobs are at risk at a car parts manufacturer that supplies the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan and Toyota, union Unite says.

It said Sertec Group was looking at making redundancies at six factories in the West Midlands. The firm, which has 1,300 employees, is based in Coleshill.

Unite described it as "another bitter blow" to the region's automotive industry.

Sertec has been approached by the BBC for a comment.

Unite regional officer Jason Richards urged the company to reconsider its plans, which could affect sites in Coleshill, Hams Hall in Warwickshire, Redditch in Worcestershire and Tyseley, Witton and Aston in Birmingham.

He said the majority of staff were currently furloughed and it was "premature" to be considering cuts.

"The government's job retention scheme was not designed as a vehicle to make workers redundant," Mr Richards said.

He added the situation with furloughing also made it difficult for the union to meaningfully consult with its members.

