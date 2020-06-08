Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was approached by a group of men at about 22:00 BST, police said

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in a park.

The 18-year-old was raped after entering Bailey Park, off Marston Lane, Bedworth, between 22:30 BST and 22:45 BST on Saturday, Warwickshire Police said.

The boy, from Bedworth, was arrested on Sunday and has been bailed until 1 July, the force added.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Officers said it was believed she was sexually assaulted by a male who was part of a group who had previously approached her in the park.

Det Insp Ollie Deakin said he was keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time.

"This was clearly a distressing incident for the victim and we have specially trained officers providing her with support at this time," he added.

"We understand the concern incidents such as this cause and are carrying out extensive inquiries."

