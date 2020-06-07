Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was approached by a group of men at about 22:00 BST, said police

An 18-year-old woman has been raped in a park in Warwickshire.

The woman was attacked after entering Bailey Park, off Marston Lane, Bedworth, between 22:30 BST and 22:45 BST on Saturday, police said.

Officers said it was believed she was sexually assaulted by a man who was part of a group who had approached her in the park shortly before.

The man was described as tall, white and was wearing a black tracksuit and dark trainers.

Det Insp Ollie Deakin, of Warwickshire Police, said: "This was clearly a distressing incident for the victim and we have specially trained officers providing her with support at this time.

"We understand the concern incidents such as this cause and are carrying out extensive inquiries."

