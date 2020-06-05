Image copyright Megan Baker Image caption Tristan Holmes, pictured with Megan Baker, said in February they had a feeling wedding plans might change, given coronavirus

Two paramedics who cancelled their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic have won one worth £10,000 in a competition.

Megan Baker, 28, and Tristan Holmes, 31, are to be married at Rugby School, after nearly 100 couples entered a contest open to any NHS worker whose big day was called off due to Covid-19.

The pair found out they had won the day before the original May wedding date.

The couple will now get married on 18 February 2021.

Their ceremony was cancelled when the lockdown started on 23 March.

But Mr Holmes is now looking forward to what he called "our dream wedding".

He was off work for three weeks from March with Covid-19 and his fiancée lost her sense of smell, which is one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

The couple had been living in Gloucestershire, where their wedding should have taken place, in a village hall in Painswick, on Saturday 23 May.

The paramedics on the front line in Coventry, who were at training school together in 2016, are now back in the Midlands, in Hinckley, Leicestershire,

Image copyright Megan Baker Image caption Megan Baker said it was "great to share good news in a difficult time"

Ms Baker said: "Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to actually win."

The school, which said the couple were chosen at random from a shortlist, said the £2,500 venue cost was part of the £10,000 prize pot.

It also includes £2,700 in catering for 50 guests, transport, cakes and a live band, with local businesses donating.

Ms Baker will have a £500 voucher or a 50% discount for a bridal gown and suits for the groom and best man are included.

Mr Holmes said the generosity of the school and suppliers was "amazing".

Image copyright Rugby School Image caption Mr Holmes said the school was "beautiful from the outside" and he would be "excited to see it"

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk