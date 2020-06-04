Image caption Participants marched from The Royal Pump Room Gardens in Leamington Spa and up the Parade, halting traffic as drivers beeped their horns in support

More than 500 people have attended a protest in Leamington Spa following the death of George Floyd in the USA.

Participants marched from The Royal Pump Room Gardens, halting traffic as drivers sounded their horns in support.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died on 25 May after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protests in the USA have spread across the world, including thousands at rallies in London and Birmingham.

One demonstrator in Leamington Spa said he attended the protest for his children, who were mixed race.

Junior Cunningham, from Warwick, said: "How do I explain to my kids that people that look like mummy sometimes don't like people who look like daddy?

"How do I make him aware that he will be treated differently?

"I have enormous fear for him when he's older and her when she's older," Mr Cunningham said.

Image caption Other protests have also taken place across the West Midlands

Protests erupted in the US after video footage emerged showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the floor.

Mr Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest while being restrained, a post-mortem examination found.

Another demonstrator in Leamington Spa, Zakia Rashid, said she was there because she wanted her sons to know "there is no place in this world for racism" and it was "time to make it a thing of the past".

"I felt it was important for all of us to be there but really important for my boys because this is a subject that really matters," Ms Rashid said.

