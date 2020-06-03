Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kieran Brown died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Coventry on Monday

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Coventry.

Kieran Brown, 18, died from a stab wound after he was attacked in Middle Ride in the Willenhall area of the city on Monday.

His family remembered him as a "kind, loving, gentle person" whose "life has been taken far too young".

Ellie Wain, of London Road, Coventry, is due to appear before magistrates in the city on Thursday.

Mr Brown, who was described by his family as someone "never able to sit still", was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital at about 22:10 BST on Monday.

West Midlands Police said his murder was "a tragic loss of a young man's life", adding that specialist officers were supporting his family "during this extremely difficult and painful time".

