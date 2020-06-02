Image copyright Google Image caption Officers say the investigation is in a very early stage

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a Coventry flat.

The body, that of a 57-year-old man, was discovered at the property on Eden Street at about 19:30 BST on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse from the force said the investigation was in its "very early stages".

The 54-year-old suspect is in police custody.

