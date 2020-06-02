Image copyright Google Image caption The man was believed to have been stabbed in Middle Ride in the Willenhall area of Coventry

A teenager has died of suspected stab injuries after what was believed to be a "domestic incident" in Coventry.

The 18-year-old, who was thought to have been stabbed in Middle Ride, Willenhall, was taken to hospital at about 22:10 BST on Monday.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical staff he later died," West Midlands Police said.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder not long after and is currently in custody, it added.

"The incident is thought to be domestic related and we're not looking for anyone else at this stage," the force said.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, from the force's homicide team, said: "This is a tragic loss of a young man's life.

"An investigation is underway and a forensic examination of the scene is currently taking place as we try to establish what happened."

Anyone with information was urged to call officers on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

