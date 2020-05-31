Image caption Police were called to a disturbance in Lower Leam Street near the junction with Leam Terrace

Three more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a stabbing.

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during a disturbance in Lower Leam Street, Leamington Spa, at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.

The man, from Coventry, was taken to hospital and later died.

Three men aged 21, 22 and 26, are in custody. Police are continuing to question a 34-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action to be taken.

