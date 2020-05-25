Image copyright Zain Lambat Image caption Haroon Mota said he had felt tired and found it difficult to stay hydrated during the challenge

A man who ran 260km (161.5 miles) while fasting during Ramadan has raised £52,000 for charity.

Haroon Mota, of Coventry, said thanks to "overwhelming support" he doubled his £25,000 target in the final week of his version of the 2.6 challenge.

Before lockdown, the 34-year-old planned to run four major world marathons for the Penny Appeal.

Mr Mota, who ran 10km each evening during a 16 to 18 hour fast, said he was "passionate about my cause".

He is head of challenge events at the charity which helps people in poverty around the world, including vulnerable people impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

"Our response to the pandemic has included distributing food packs and hygiene packs to elderly people who are isolated in the UK," he said.

Mr Mota said the charity also helped out when £3,000 of supplies were stolen from a food bank in Coventry's Foleshill, earlier this month.

He planned to run marathons in Berlin, London, Chicago and New York, before such events were cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

Image copyright Zain Lambat Image caption Haroon Mota said most of the online fundraising "came from people I don't know"

Image copyright Zain Lambat Image caption Haroon Mota ran through streets of Coventry to complete his 260km challenge

But he was inspired to take on the 260km distance as part of the 2.6 challenge, which was set up to raise money for charities that have lost fundraising opportunities due to the cancellation of major events.

Mr Mota, went running at about 19:00 GMT each night to coincide with sunset so he could enjoy his iftar, evening meal, afterwards.

"I am enjoying putting my feet up and resting and feel proud and pleased with the money raised." he said.

