Crews were alerted at about 14:00 BST to the fire in Watling Street, Nuneaton

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at an engineering research site in Warwickshire.

Several cars and a building at Horiba Mira were on fire in Watling Street, Nuneaton, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Up to 14 fire engines were sent to the scene after crews were alerted at about 14:00 BST. Plumes of smoke could be seen from some distance away.

No-one was injured Horiba Mira said.

The fire was brought under control after 16:00 BST, the firm said.

