Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Ethan Tucker was 17 when he killed Cain Jackson in Rugby

A man has been jailed for stabbing a man to death in Warwickshire last year.

Cain Jackson, 24, died outside a property in Meadow Road, Rugby, after being attacked on 31 October.

Eighteen-year-old Ethan Tucker, who lived on the same road where Mr Jackson was killed, denied his murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month.

He was sentenced to four years and four months at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Cain Jackson, 24, died at the scene in Meadow Road in Rugby

Tucker, who was 17 when Mr Jackson was killed, was arrested by Warwickshire Police on the night of the stabbing.

At the time, the force said it was believed to have escalated from an altercation in the bridge area of Parkfield Road.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Teresa McKenna, from Warwickshire Police, said it was a "tragic event which led to a young man losing his life".

She said officers' thoughts were "with Cain's friends and family at this difficult time".

