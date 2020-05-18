Image caption The body was found in the river close to Willes Road in Leamington Spa

Police believe they have identified a man whose body was recovered from a river in a park.

The man, whose body was found in the River Leam in Jephson Gardens, Leamington Spa, is believed to be a 65-year-old from the town.

Officers, who had asked for help to identify him, said the death was still being treated as suspicious.

Det Insp Teresa McKenna thanked people for sharing the appeal, adding formal identification was still to take place.

"Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this difficult time who are being supported by specially trained officers," she said.

Warwickshire Police had released a photo of a set of keys the man was carrying as part of its bid to identify him.

Investigations into his death are continuing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen something between midnight and 06:00 BST on Friday or had dashcam footage which could help.

Any witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

