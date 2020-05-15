Image copyright Google Image caption Doreen Wilson was cremated at Canley Crematorium in Coventry on 3 April

A husband has spoken of his anger after his wife's funeral was cut short due to lockdown measures but still cost the same price.

Neville Wilson's wife Doreen died on 20 March from lung cancer, aged 68.

Instead of the usual 45 minutes, the service took 20 but still cost £885, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Wilson, 66, accused Coventry City Council, which has not commented, of "ripping people off".

The local authority sets the fees for cremations and Mr Wilson, who lives in Wyken, knew the service would be shortened, but said he was not aware the costs had remained the same.

There were no flowers, which his wife loved, he said, and only five mourners were permitted.

Most councils have retained the same fees, although others have made changes - including Oldham council which has reduced the price of burials and cremations by £100 until September to support the bereaved.

Mr Wilson said the council was "not playing fair" and branded it an "injustice" it was not willing to cut the fees.

"There will be people out there now who can't afford it," he said.

"If they are going to reduce the service from 45 minutes to 20 minutes the amount of money should be pro-rata."

He plans to hold a memorial service for Mrs Wilson when lockdown restrictions are eased.

