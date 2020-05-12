Image copyright Getty Images

A police community support officer used social media to make "inappropriate" contact with a burglary victim after visiting her house to offer crime prevention tips, a force says.

A Warwickshire Police hearing into the unnamed male PCSO's behaviour found it amounted to gross misconduct.

The force said the meeting also factored in "inappropriate physical and social media contact with a colleague".

Had the PCSO not quit, he would have been sacked, the probe determined.

The meeting at Warwickshire Police headquarters, chaired by one of its senior officers, heard the PCSO's actions came to light when the burglary victim reported the conduct to the force.

Her complaint, and that of his colleague, were subsequently investigated.

The PCSO resigned from the force in October. He has been placed on the College of Policing barred list.

Supt Warren Little said he was pleased the burglary victim "had the confidence" to make a report, adding: "This allowed a thorough investigation into his conduct to be carried out which resulted in this outcome and has ensured that the former PCSO won't work for the police or other law enforcement agency again."

The hearing was held on 5 May. The outcome is subject to the usual appeals process, the force says.

